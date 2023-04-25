After SZA’s Kill Bill hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Miley Cyrus tweeted congratulations to the R&B star. Cyrus is well acquainted with the long journey it took for SZA’s revenge anthem to reach the top, as her own song Flowers blocked it for multiple weeks, Billboard reports. Miley’s single spent eight non-consecutive weeks at the top earlier this year and is currently at No. 3 on the chart.

Congrats to Sza for going #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 💕❤️ Love you! — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 25, 2023

SZA’s success isn’t limited to the Hot 100; her sophomore album SOS has spent a total of ten non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The last woman artist to accomplish this was Adele with her album 25 seven years ago.

After being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in February, SZA expressed her gratitude for the success of SOS. “Right now, I just have extreme gratitude because I swear to God, I never thought I’d be No. 1 for even a week, let alone seven,” she said.

In the latest tracking week, Kill Bill was up 32% in streaming, with 28.3 million streams. Meanwhile, radio impressions for the song were down just 1% to 86.5 million. This impressive streaming growth was likely helped by the release of a new remix featuring Doja Cat, a close friend and frequent collaborator of SZA’s.

The No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 is a significant achievement for SZA, who recently completed her first arena tour, grossing nearly $35 million. Miley Cyrus’ shoutout to SZA is a testament to the camaraderie between women in the music industry and the celebration of each other’s success.