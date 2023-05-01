While discussing steamy photos gone viral of celebs over the age of 50 on Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (both over 50) agree that naysayers should “take off your clothes and calm down.”

On Friday morning, Ripa and Consuelos talked about celebrities like Gwyneth Paltro, Jennifer Lopez, and Halle Berry posting explicit photos on social media, per PEOPLE. This conversation was started by a USA Today article about body positivity and the link to nudity of older stars. Consuelos opened the conversation by saying, “baring it all has no age limit, do you agree?” To which Ripa replied affirmatively.

They continued the conversation with people who are opposed to it. “People get so fake-outraged over things, and it’s like calm down.” Consuelos agreed, “take off your clothes and calm down.”

Ripa then asked her husband if he would ever pose nude, to which he quickly replied he wouldn’t. “As somebody who has seen you [naked] many times, I highly encourage it,” Ripa said.

The movement towards aging is ultimately a positive one. Meghan Gillen, associate professor of psychology at Penn State Abington, told USA Today, “It’s really a backlash against our cultural obsession with youth, and a nice message to send to women that this is something we should accept and embrace and we don’t need to combat it or fight it.”

There seems to be a movement towards accepting older women into the canon. Alongside Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a film about an older women exploring her sexuality, there’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Wiser Than Me podcast, where the Seinfeld alum has a discourse with older women asking them about their lives and any advice they may have.