The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. We are at Citizens Bank Stadium, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Dodgers-Phillies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phillies defeated the Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night. Now, they look to tack on another win in today's showdown in Philadelphia. Things started badly for the Phillies as J.D. Martinez clapped a double to right-center field to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. However, the Phillies fought back in the third inning when Bryce Harper clipped a single to right-center field to tie the game. The Phillies grabbed the lead in the fifth when Nick Castellanos clocked a double to deep center field to make it 2-1 Phillies. Then, Kyle Schwarber scored on a wild pitch. Trea Turner singled to center to make it 4-1 Phillies.

But the Dodgers fought back in the seventh when Mookie Betts drilled a two-run shot to the moon to cut the deficit to 4-3. Next, Freddie Freeman took a shot to deep left-center field to tie the game. But things took a dramatic finish in the ninth when Kyle Schwarber golfed a monster shot to deep right field for a walk off home run. Amazingly, it his fourth walk off hit for Schwarber. It was also the second night in a row the Phillies produced a walk off hit.

Bobby Miller will go for the Dodgers and comes into the game with a 2-0 record with a 1.06 ERA. Brilliantly, he tossed six shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out seven, and walking two in a no-decision against the New York Yankees. Aaron Nola comes into this game with a 5-4 record and a 4.30 ERA. Significantly, he tossed seven innings and allowed three runs, none earned, while allowing one hit and striking out 12 in a win over the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the Dodgers-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Phillies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+140)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Phillies

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV and Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Martinez got the offense started yesterday. Then, the Dodgers got the rest of their offense in one inning and ultimately could not do anything else in this game to help themselves.

Freddie Freeman is one of the core pillars of this offense with a .333 batting average, with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 54 runs. Also, Chris Taylor is hitting .210 with 10 home runs, 22 RBIs, and 24 runs. Max Muncy is batting .202 with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 38 runs. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts is hitting .255 with 17 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 50 runs. Martinez is batting .269 with 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 30 runs. Significantly, these five lead an offense that is 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, third in runs, second in home runs, and third in slugging percentage.

But the Dodgers need good pitching. Unfortunately, their pitching fell apart in the fifth inning and then allowed Schwarber to crush them in the ninth. They need to be careful with their pitches.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they can score early and build a significant lead. Then, they need better pitching.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have a great offense and a few players that can rake the baseball. Now, they will attempt to replicate the modest offense success they produced in Friday's showdown.

Turner is batting .237 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs, and 33 runs. Likewise, Schwarber now is hitting .171 with 17 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 35 runs. Nick Castellanos is batting .315 with seven home runs, 36 RBIs, and 38 runs. Also, Bryce Harper is hitting .296 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and 22 runs through 31 games since making his debut for the 2023 season. These four lead an offense that is 11th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, 21st in runs, 18th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage.

The Phillies need consistent pitching today. Yes, Nola is amazing. But he can go six innings and allow a run. Then, the bullpen must do their best to protect a lead to not waste the good work Nola might put in.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their hitters can batter the baseball. Then, the bullpen must do better.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have issues in Philadelphia. Furthermore, they are facing an elite pitcher. That all builds to a Phillies' victory over the boys in blue.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-170)