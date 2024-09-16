ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 6: Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith continues with a fight between Tallison Teixeira and Arthur Lopes in the heavyweight division. Teixeira is an undefeated prospect who has won all six of his fights coming into his shot on the Contender Series meanwhile, Lopes has won five straight fights as he looks to play spoiler on this week’s episode. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Teixeira-Lopes prediction and pick.

Tallison Teixeira (6-0) has been running through the competition on the regional scene winning all six of his professional bouts with all 6 coming by finish. He is coming off a brutal knockout victory over Matheus Fonseca at LFA 183 in his last fight. Teixeira will be looking to remain unbeaten and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Brazil’s Arthur Lopes.

Arthur Lopes (5-1) has rattled off five straight victories coming into his first appearance on the Contender Series. Since losing his first professional fight back in May 2015, he has since gotta five knockouts en route to this opportunity. Lopes will be looking to make the most of this chance to secure his UFC contract when he takes on the undefeated Tallison Teixeira on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Tallison Teixeira-Ateba Gautier Odds

Tallison Teixeira: -720

Ateba Gautier: +450

Why Tallison Teixeira Will Win

Tallison Teixeira is an undefeated heavyweight prospect from Brazil who has won all six of his professional bouts with all six coming by finish. He has 5 KO/TKO and 1 submission victories on his resume. This heavyweight prospect is searching for another highlight reel finish when he takes on fellow Brazilian heavyweight Arthur Lopes this Tuesday night.

Teixeira is a behemoth of a human standing at 6’8″ with an 81″ reach, giving him a massive size advantage over the 6’2″ Lopes. He does a great job at using his length to his advantage where he will be able to make his opponent miss and land his 1-2 and his occasional high kick from range. Teixeira is still young at only 24 years old but he has been improving after every fight and while Lopes is the most experienced opponent he’s faced thus far, all Teixeira needs is to land one flush shot to land the knockout and secure his spot on the UFC’s heavyweight roster.

Why Arthur Lopes Will Win

Arthur Lopes is a Brazilian heavyweight prospect who is 6-1 as a professional and is riding a five-fight winning streak into this fight. During that five-fight winning streak, Lopes has finished all five of his opponents by knockout which makes him a dangerous opponent for the undefeated Tallison Teixeira when they square off against one another on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Lopes had a lapse in his professional career where he didn’t fight from 2018 until 2024 and his fight back in 2018 was in the welterweight division. This marks only his second fight at heavyweight and he weighed just 220 lbs in his most recent victory against back in March. He certainly will be giving up a ton of size in this fight but he will look to make up for that with the speed and power he possesses. Lopes will need to use feints to get on the inside of Teixeira’s 81″ reach and if he can manage that and land his strikes there’s a chance he lands a thunderous strikes sitting Teixeira down putting him away to get his win and his UFC contract.

Final Tallison Teixeira-Arthur Lopes Prediction & Pick

This heavyweight tilt is going to be an absolute barnburner between these two prospects. While both Teixeira and Lopes haven’t faced high-caliber opposition they get to show that they belong in the UFC when they face off against one another this Tuesday night. With Teixeira and Lopes possessing fight-ending power this is a fight that you certainly will not want to miss on this week’s episode.

Ultimately, Lopes will look to utilize his speed to be able to navigate the length of Teixeira however, the power and the intangibles of Teixeira is going to be hard for Lopes to overcome as this will be his first real test since moving up 50 lbs in weight as he eventually gets rocked from a big right hand from Teixeira that floors him as Teixeira walks away still unbeaten with his sixth knockout of his career and a UFC contract.

Final Tallison Teixeira-Arthur Lopes Prediction & Pick: Tallison Teixeira (-720)