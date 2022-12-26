By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have been trailing in yet another NFL fourth quarter on Sunday night, but with Tom Brady at the helm, it’s never over for the NFC South leaders.

“If we keep it close in the fourth quarter, we know we’ve got a shot,” Brady said after the Buccaneers 19-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. “I think we’re all comfortable in those situations.”

Although it was another up and down game for Brady and the Bucs, he completed all six of his passes in overtime, helping the squad overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Cardinals and retain a one-game lead in the division.

Arizona has lost five games in a row following the defeat, while Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid to improve to 7-8 on the season. They remain a mere game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints for top spot in the NFC South, with a crucial home game on tap against the Panthers in Week 17.

The 45-year-old Brady made his 331st career start at quarterback, and led the 57th winning drive of his career. He completed 32 of 48 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown.

“This team has a lot of resiliency,” Brady explained on Sunday night. “We fight hard. We’re 7-8. That’s not where we want to be but we’ve got a chance to win a championship game next week.”

It’s the second time in four weeks Tampa has come back from double-digits down to secure a win, after beating the New Orleans Saints 17-16 in Week 13.

All that stands in the way of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers securing their second straight NFC South title and third consecutive trip to the postseason are the 6-9 Carolina Panthers on New Year’s Day.