The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 9 as an injury-riddled operation. With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans still on the shelf, they head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in primetime. The NFC South is slipping away and a win on Monday Night Football would change the division in their favor. Before the matchup, let's make our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 bold predictions.

In their first game without Godwin and Evans, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers scored 26 points against the Falcons. Their defense faltered and could not stop Kirk Cousins at Atlanta for the second time this season. That is not a great combination to enter a game against the Chiefs. Their offense has struggled while their defense has been firing on all cylinders. If Patrick Mahomes and the offense get rolling in this game, it could be a historic season for Kansas City.

Before the primetime matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs, check out our Tampa Bay Week 9 Bold Predictions.

Baker Mayfield throws for 250+ yards

Even without Evans and Godwin, Baker Mayfield threw for over 300 yards in the Buccaneers' loss to the Falcons. While the Chiefs have a better defense, still expect Mayfield to throw the ball a lot. Mahomes and the offense have not looked perfect yet but can still get out to a big lead in this game. That would require a lot of passing from the Bucs, which puts Mayfield over 250 yards.

Their secondary receivers Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard have been excellent when needed. Running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving have also gotten involved, both with over 100 yards receiving this season. Just because he does not have his top targets does not mean that Mayfield won't sling it.

The biggest reason that Mayfield succeeded last week was Cade Otton. His National Tight Ends Day performance was one of the best and he is set to be a big part of the Buccaneers' offense moving forward.

Cade Otton scores another touchdown

Otton scored two touchdowns in the Week 8 loss and he will score another one in Week 9. The youngster is becoming a household name as one of the few tight ends having a productive season. He needed to shine for them to have any chance against the Falcons and he did and will do so again.

The Chiefs' defense has been strong against tight ends so far this season. Brock Bowers was held to 58 yards, his lowest in four weeks in Week 8. They also kept George Kittle and Kyle Pitts out of the end zone. Their Week 1 negligence of Isaiah Likely has not carried over through the rest of their undefeated streak. With so few other options, he will be well covered.

Despite the odds behind slightly stacked against him, Cade Otto will hit paydirt for the Buccaneers on Monday. The tight end is too important to their offense to not be targeted in the red zone. Without an Otton touchdown, the Chiefs' unbeaten streak is almost guaranteed to continue. If he does score, Tampa may have a chance at their fifth win.

Antoine Winfield Jr leads the Buccaneers' defense with a turnover

The Buccaneers' defense holds the key to their success this season. They were not able to hold the Falcons' offense either time they met this season, leading to their 4-4 record. For the first time in a long time, this Chiefs' offense looks very beatable and the Buccaneers have the personnel to do it. That includes Antoine Winfield Jr, who will force a turnover at some point in Monday's game.

The safety is one of the best in the league at forcing fumbles and has a few picks to his record as well. He almost ruined Kyle Pitts' day with a last-second forced fumble but it was just a hair late. Plays like that show the aggressiveness and hustle that this defense needs to keep up in this game. Winfield is the leader of the defense and will make the play that can change this game.

The Buccaneers are 9.5-point underdogs and +340 on the money line, according to FanDuel. Otton is +230 to score a touchdown and Mayfield is +118 to throw for 250 yards.