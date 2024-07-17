It's going to be another Paldean Party as Tandemaus and Maushold are debuting in Pokemon GO! With the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokemon GO, Tandemaus and Maushold debuts for the first time ever in the game. From the event bonuses to the things you can grind, here is our Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Guide made just for you!

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Better Together Start and End Times

The Ultra Unlock: Better Together event is set to run from Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 10 AM local time to Monday, July 22, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

The Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise event marks the first time every player can catch a Tandemaus in the game which they can then evolve into Maushold.

In Pokemon GO, Tandemaus evolves into Maushold using 50 Tandemaus candies.

Additionally, starting this Better Together event, Tandemaus can also be encountered via the Party Play feature if you are lucky enough.

Lastly, in light of the debuts of Tandemaus and Maushold in Pokemon GO, the in-game shop will be selling new avatar items. Starting from the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event, Tandemaus Hoodie and Tandemaus Slippers will be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Bonuses

As with every in-game event in Pokemon, the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event offers some bonuses for players to enjoy. Here is a brief list of the bonuses you can expect to be active during the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event:

4× Catch XP

2× Catch Candy

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal when opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, and Trainer Battles

Tandemaus Leads All Featured Pokemon During Ultra Unlock: Better Together

As mentioned earlier, the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event stars the debut of Tandemaus and Maushold in Pokemon GO. Besides it, however, there are several other Pokemon featured during the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event.

As such, here is a quick roundup of every Pokemon featured for the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokemon GO.

All Featured Wild Encounters During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

Unfortunately, neither Tandemaus nor its evolution Maushold will be spawning in the wild. Despite that, there are a lot of featured wild spawns for this Ultra Unlock: Better Together event. As such, here is a list of them:

Vulpix

Alolan Vulpix

Diglett

Alolan Diglett

Meowth

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Exeggcute

Wooper

Paldean Wooper

Zigzagoon

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Zigzagoon Combee

Binacle

Alolan Exeggutor

Magneton

Klink

All the featured wild encounters during the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event can be shiny if said shiny form is already in the game.

All Raids During Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event

Besides the featured wild encounters, some Pokemon will appear as Raid Pokemon during the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokemon GO. The following Pokemon can be fought from raids for this event:

One-Star Raids During Better Together Hisuian Growlithe Alolan Grimer Unown B Unown T

Three-Star Raids During Better Together Hisuian Typhlosion Hisuian Samurott Hisuian Decidueye



All the featured raid Pokemon during this Ultra Unlock: Better Together event can be shiny. Thus, you can catch their shiny forms if you are one lucky trainer!

Field Research Tasks During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

During the event, Ultra Unlock: Better Together event–themed Field Research will be available all throughout the duration of the event. Here is the list of all the Pokemon you can encounter as Field Research task rewards:

Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Koffing

Combee

Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka

Vanillite

Deino

Tandemaus

Again, the Field Research task reward Pokemon above can be shiny if their shiny form is already in Pokemon GO.

Free Timed Research

An Ultra Unlock: Better Together event–themed timed research will be available for the entire event. Complete its tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with Tandemaus and other event-themed Pokemon.

What To Mega Evolve During Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event

For the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokemon GO, there is a good variety of Pokemong typings in the featured Pokemon. As this event is centered around Tandemaus primarily, we suggest mega evolving a Pidgeot or Kangaskhan for the bonus catch candy.

However, if you wish to hunt for other Pokemon during this event, feel free to mega evolve any Pokemon with the corresponding Pokemon type. For example, if you wish to collect Woopers during this event, feel free to use a Primal Groudon for extra candies for all Ground-type Pokemon.

Medals to Grind During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

Last on this Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Guide are the medals that you can grind during this event.

Considering players need to grind for Platinum medals in Pokemon GO, here are some of the medals players can complete during the Aquatic Paradise event.

Pokedex Medals

If you have yet to register any of the featured Pokemon for the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event, doing so will add progress toward their respective regional Pokedex medal. Each regional Pokedex requires players to register every Pokemon from that specific region except for the mythical Pokemon.

As it is the debut of both Tandemaus and Maushold in Pokemon GO, catching Tandemaus and evolving it into a Maushold will add progress towards your Paldean Pokedex.

Pokemon Type Medals

As the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event stars Tandemaus and Maushold, catching them will add progress toward the Schoolkid Medal. Finishing the Schoolkid Medal comes after a player has caught 2,5000 Normal-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

As this event also features a good variety of Pokemon with different typings, knocking a good chunk of other Pokemon type medals is also possible. Thus, we suggest to just catch everything in sight!

Miscellaneous Medals

There are other medals you can get by simply reaching certain milestones in Pokemon GO. Here are the rest of the medals you can grind for during this event:

Collector Medal – Catch 50,000 Pokemon

Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon

Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops

Pokemon Ranger Medal – Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks

Idol Medal – Become Best Friends with 20 Trainers

Rising Star Medal – Defeat 150 different species of Pokemon in raids

Champion Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Rising Star Duo Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Gentleman Medal – Trade 2,500 Pokemon

Jumbo Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXL Pokemon

Tiny Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXS Pokemon

Breeder Medal – Hatch 2,500 eggs

Pilot Medal – Earn 10,000,000 kilometers across the distance of all Pokemon trades

Cameraman Medal – Have 400 surprise encounters in the GO Snapshot

Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops

Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers

Picknicker Medal – Use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon

Triathlete Medal – Achieve a Pokemon catch streak or PokeStop spin streak of seven days 100 times

Mega Evolution Guru Medal – Mega evolve 36 different Species of Pokemon

Successor – Mega evolve a Pokemon 500 times

Party Up With Tandemaus and Maushold During Ultra Unlock: Better Together in Pokemon GO

With that, you have reached the end of our Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Better Together Event Guide. As always, we hope you will have a fun time at this event, and good luck with hunting for Tandemaus and Maushold.

Always remember, stay safe, and keep yourself hydrated during all of your Pokemon GO adventures!

