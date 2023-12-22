Taraji P. Henson gives clarity on the wag gap comment she made earlier this week and gave a shout-out to Oprah Winfrey.

Taraji P. Henson is giving clarity on the comment she gave earlier this week about the wage gap for Black actresses in Hollywood. In an Instagram post, she gave Oprah Winfrey a special shout-out acknowledging her effort in making sure Henson was paid fairly.

“It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other,” Henson captioned a photo of her and Winfrey. “It is also imperative to have women of color in decision making positions across ALL industries.”

Henson then turned to thank those who have supported her through her retelling of being mistreated in Hollywood.

“Thank you for responding to my message with the compassion, understanding and support that I’ve received,” she wrote.

The Color Purple star then noted that Winfrey — who starred in the 1985 adaptation– was in integral part in helping everyone a part of the film.

“With that being said…Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all,” she continued.

“She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did! It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard,” she wrote. “Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do.”

Celebrities Respond To Taraji P. Henson's Message

Actresses flocked to the comments to let Henson know that she is not alone.

“We know Sis! Folks love to try to blame the wrong person.. the convo was clear.. Black Actresses are not being paid like Yt actresses in the industry….this was perfect timing to bring it up AGAIN… see you on screen Monday!!!,” comedian Loni Love wrote.

“You have always amazing. On and off screen,” Kyla Pratt wrote. “The support you give and show is the realest. You deserve all things great. We love you lady.”

“I love you sistaaaaha REAL BAD,” Keke Palmer wrote.

“THIS. Important clarification so hopefully folks can consider the people we should really be pointing fingers at!” Ariana Gab responded.

The Color Purple hits theaters on Christmas Day.