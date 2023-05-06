Taylor Swift fans you are in for a treat. Swift announced that she will be re-recording her Speak Now album. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter made the announcement on Friday (May 5).

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she wrote on Twitter. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Swift mentioned the “July 9th” date in her tweet because the 13th song on the album, “Last Kiss,” refers to the date.

“I do recall now, the smell of the rain / Fresh on the pavement / I ran off the plane / That July ninth, the beat of your heart / It jumps through your shirt / I can still feel your arms,” Swift sings in verse two of the song.

Speak Now was Swift’s third album. The project features singles such as, “Mean,” “Ours,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us.”

It was nominated for a Best Country Album Grammy, with “Mean” winning for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

Speak Now is available for pre-order.