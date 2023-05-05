He might feel like the Tin Man, but Jeremy Renner definitely is showing a lot of heart as he battles back from the horrible snow plow accident that nearly took his life. Renner posted an impressive workout video on Instagram in which he decided to “take the new parts for a tiny test drive.”

Renner’s progress is impressive, especially considering he’s just four months removed from the life-threatening injuries he endured after a 14,000 pound snow plow ran him over on a snowed-in road near his home in Reno, Nevada on January 1. The accident occurred when Renner went to save his nephew, who was using Renner’s car but got stuck in the snow. Renner used his snow plow to tow the car but then the snow plow began to roll, and Renner was run over in the process of trying to get back into the drivers’ seat to stop the rolling vehicle. He endured more than 30 broken bones, and it has been a strenuous road back to recovery.

Renner has been actively detailing his recovery on social media. One popular post on Twitter shows Renner in his hospital bed, his face swollen and bruised, getting a “spa day” visit from his mom and sister.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

The video Renner posted on Friday to Instagram is his most encouraging yet, as it showcases him doing some serious squats and leg drills. His caption reads, “I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia).” He goes on that, “The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ) . Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT). 😂.”

It should come as no surprise that Jeremy Renner — who as an action star has had to be in peak physical shape for most of his roles, including Hawkeye — is eager to get back to the gym, yet it’s heartening nonetheless.