Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour is still making its way across America, and while a bunch of European dates were recently announced, the singer took to social media to announce more than two dozen more shows.

In a social media post, Swift said, “Really can't contain my excitement because… we're adding 14 new shows to the ‘Eras' tour,” she said.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

She continued by adding that Paramore will be joining her for these dates: “Hayley [Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unlike most concert tours that support one specific album, Swift's “Eras” tour is an exploration of the singer's entire discography. The tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, and most recently played two nights at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. After wrapping up with a six-night residency in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium, Swift will take the “Eras” tour to Mexica, Argentina, and Brazil with Sabrina Carpenter. Then, in 2024, Swift will start the tour back up with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore before heading to Europe.

While the first few legs of the “Eras” tour featured a rotating cast of openers from Phoebe Bridgers to MUNA. Paramore 0pened for Swift on the first night of the “Eras” tour but didn't play any other nights on the North American leg. As of now, Paramore is set as the only opener for Swift's shows from May 9, 2024, to August 17, 2024.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists in the world, and her ongoing tour is proof of that.