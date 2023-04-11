It looks like Swifties are streaming Taylor Swift’s music inspired by Joe Alwyn more than ever following their reported breakup after six years together. Several songs received a significant increase in streaming including Cornelia Street, New Year’s Day, Daylight, King of My Heart, Happiness, Sweet Nothing, and The 1, according to SpotifySwiftie via TMZ. These songs span Taylor’s last five projects and range in percentages from as low as 23% to as high as 106%.

The song with the largest upswing is Cornelia Street from her album Lover, which saw a 106% increase in streaming. The song alludes to Alwyn with the lyrics, “And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends // I’d never walk Cornelia Street again // That’s the kind of heartbreak time could never mend.” If certain reports are true, then Alwyn and Taylor Swift shared a home on Cornelia Street in New York City.

Joe is also a contributor to Taylor Swift’s music, using the pseudonym William Bowery as a co-writer for six of her songs. He helped write songs on her albums Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, including a fan favorite, Champagne Problems.

The couple reportedly split due to differences in their personalities, according to an insider who spoke to People. The source revealed that Taylor and Joe “ultimately” weren’t the right fit for each other. Despite the breakup, Taylor’s fans have been leaving flowers at the rumored house the couple shared, mourning the fact that they are no longer together.

Swifties are really mourning omg https://t.co/C3YOCtUc2Z — Mariale Blackbeak (@taysunflowerry) April 10, 2023

The couple had been dating since 2016 and had kept their relationship relatively private.