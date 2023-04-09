After six years together, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly ended their relationship. The split was amicable and not dramatic, and the couple’s relationship had simply run its course, according to TMZ.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who began dating in late 2016, managed to keep their romance largely under the radar, but the singer dropped a few hints about Alwyn through her music over the years. She even revealed in January that a track from her latest album, Midnights, called Lavender Haze, was about Alwyn and the experience of being in love.

Despite being relatively private about their relationship, the couple seemed to be doing well in recent years. However, one sign that things may not have been going smoothly was the fact that Alwyn had not been seen at any of Swift’s concerts recently, with sources suggesting that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways.

Swift has been notoriously unlucky in love in the past, with high-profile relationships with the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Tom Hiddleston all failing to go the distance. However, her relationship with Alwyn seemed to be different, with the couple reportedly discussing marriage and a future together.

At this point, it’s unclear what led to the couple’s breakup, but sources have emphasized that there was no drama involved and that both Swift and Alwyn remain on good terms. For now, it seems that the pop star will be channeling her feelings into her music once again, but fans are undoubtedly disappointed that one of Hollywood’s most private and beloved couples has called it quits.