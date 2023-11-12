Taylor Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce, once again, had a viral PDA moment after the former's Eras Tour concert in Argentina.

Despite having the attention of the whole entertainment and sports industry, it looks like Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce are going stronger than ever.

If fans need any proof for that, then look no further than the latest video of Swift and Kelce that is currently going viral. Actually, that is an understatement since the video basically broke the internet.

With the Chiefs having a bye week, Kelce went to Argentina to show his support for Swift, who is in the country to continue her Eras Tour concert. After Swift's show on Saturday at Buenos Aires, she was seen running into Kelce's arms before passionately kissing him. The Chiefs star was seen embracing the musician tightly before they went inside Swift's tent.

A lovely embrace coupled with an even sweeter kiss. Now if that doesn't motivate Kelce, we don't know what else will.

That's not the only surprise Taylor Swift had for his new beau, though. According to reports, the 33-year-old singer sang her song “Karma” during the Buenos Aires show and changed some of its lyrics as a tribute for Travis Kelce, per Billboard.

Swift reportedly sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The original lyrics of the song reads, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”

It's not the first time Swift and Kelce had a public display of affection. Earlier in October, the two also went viral after Swift planted a kiss on Kelce's cheeks in a photo that was shared throughout social media.

The two have been dating for months now, with Swift being spotted attending a number of Kelce's Chiefs game as well. And sure enough, it is as clear as day that the two are still madly in love, perhaps even more when they started their romance.