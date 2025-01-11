2025 is looking pretty good for Taylor Swift. With barely a week into the new year, Swift has already earned an accolade as she is the No. 1 artist of the 21 century, according to Billboard. This is not to be confused with their editorial list, where the “Lover” singer was named No. 2 in the “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” behind Beyoncé. The Top Artist chart is based on performance on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart from the start of 2000 through the end of last year.

Swift made her debut at just 16 when she co-wrote her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” in 2006. She has continued to dominate the charts. In her career, she has 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, which is the most a woman has had of all time. Additionally, the singer has had 12 No. 1 songs on the Hot 100.

Billboard's Top Artist of the 21st Century Chart

10. Usher

– four Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and eight Hot 100 No. 1 songs

9. Bruno Mars

– one Billboard 200 No. 1 album – Unorthodox Jukebox, in 2013 – and eight Hot 100 No. 1 songs.

8. Justin Bieber

– eight No. 1s on both the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Hot 100 No. 1 songs chart

7. Beyoncé

– eight Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and nine Hot 100 No. 1 songs

6. The Weeknd

– four Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and seven Hot 100 No. 1 songs

5. Eminem

– 11 Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and five Hot 100 No. 1 songs

4. Post Malone

– three Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and six Hot 100 No. 1 songs

3. Rihanna

– two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and 14 Hot 100 No. 1 songs

2. Drake

– 13 No. 1s on both the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Hot 100 No. 1 songs chart

1. Taylor Swift

– 14 Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and 12 Hot 100 No. 1 songs

What are Taylor Swift's music plans for 2025?

Swift released her 14th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, last year and it's up for six Grammys. As for touring this year, fans might have to wait until 2026. However, an insider told Us Weekly that Swift does want to experience a tour again.

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” an insider says. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

While fans most likely won't see her on stage this year, she reportedly is working on another album and is rumored to re-record her debut self-titled album or Reputation this year. Swift so far has recorded four of her previous albums: Fearless (Taylor's Version): Released in 2021, Red (Taylor's Version): Released in 2021, Speak Now (Taylor's Version): Released in 2023, and 1989 (Taylor's Version): Released in 2023.