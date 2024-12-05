Taylor Swift is reportedly teasing a new album and tour. However, Swifties will have some time to save since it most likely won't be until 2026.

Us Weekly reports that Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

The Eras Tour ends on December 8 in Vancouver after its start in March 2023. The tour broke records as the highest-grossing music tour of all time.

“Taylor and her team continually make consistently great pop music,” former Sony Music executive Seth Schachner told the publication. “Taylor has the goods with hooks and great production and songwriting…I don’t see her changing the production of her sound radically. A Taylor Swift reggae or metal release are not likely scenarios. She’s a very prolific artist. She doesn’t need to reinvent herself.”

However, while there is a possibility of a tour and new project from the “Anti-Hero” singer, it is not confirmed by Swift or her team.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

What Taylor Swift Is Looking For In The Future

Sources close to Swift share that her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is a reason why she has been joyful on tour.

“This tour was one of the best [for Taylor] because Travis brightened it up,” a source told the publication. Kelce even joined Swift during her London tour stop on stage over the summer.

As for the future, fans have been pressing Kelce to propose especially now since Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen just announced his engagement to his girlfriend actress Hailee Steinfeld.

However, the only plans that are seemingly confirmed is that she will be taking it slow as the New Year rolls in.

“Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while,” says the second source per Us Weekly. “They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple.” Adds the first source: “Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other.”

As for her relationship with Kelce, she is not in a rush to get a ring despite her deep feelings for the athlete.

“Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style,” says the first source. “That’s just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever.”