Will Taylor Swift appear in Deadpool 3? Ryan Reynolds continues teasing her having a cameo in it.

On July 2, Reynolds posted an image on his Instagram story (via Deadline). It was taken behind Deadpool as he looked out into the woods. Swifties and MCU fans caught on that it was reminiscent of Swift's Evermore album cover.

This fuels rumors that Swift will be in the movie. Reynolds has previously stated his desire to have Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3.

“I would do anything for that woman,” Reynolds said of Swift. “She's a genius.”

If she appears in the movie, it would not be Swift's first rodeo. She previously had roles in The Lorax, Cats, and Amsterdam. She also wrote and directed the short film All Too Well, which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

But, MCU fans will have to wait until July 26 to find out if she is in the movie or not. Deadpool 3 has a loaded cast, and perhaps Swift has a small cameo. It is also possible that Reynolds is simply hopping on the Swift hype train to drum up publicity for his movie.

What is Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 is the third installment in the highly successful trilogy. However, this is the franchise's first installment within the confines of the MCU.

The movie takes place six years after the events of the previous movie. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is taken from his quiet life and enlisted for a mission from the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Along the way, he recruits Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to go along with him for the adventure that will have major implications for the MCU timeline. They will square off with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the twin sister of Charles Xavier. Matthew Macfadyen will also star in the movie as Paradox, a TVA agent.

Several returning cast members from the last two Deadpool movies are in the cast. Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, and Stefan Kapičić will all reprise their roles.

Also returning from previous Fox movies are Jennifer Garner, Aaron Stanford, and Tyler Mane. Garner previously played Elektra in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil. She also got her own solo movie in 2005.

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool 3 and also co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zel Wells. He previously directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project and Jackman in Real Steel.

Who is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is a global icon and currently embarking on the biggest tour of all time, the “Eras” tour. Since May 9, the tour has been in the midst of a European leg.

It will conclude on August 20 after five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Swift will then return to North America for 18 shows across the United States and Canada.

Additionally, Swift just released her eleventh studio album of original music, The Tortured Poets Department. She announced it after winning Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys for Midnights.

On top of her original work, Swift still has two albums released by Big Machine Records to re-record. She previously released Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version).