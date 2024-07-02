Ryan Reynolds recently took a jab at the age of his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman.

During a fan event in Shanghai (via @CineGeekNews on X), Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy talked about the movie. At one point, Reynolds joked about Hugh Jackman's age, who turned 55 years old in October 2023.

“One of the most impressive endurance I've ever seen, it was unbelievable,” Reynolds said of Jackman. “I know you're 55, but really, he looked 54 out there every step of the way.

This was a fun moment between the two stars. Jackman is making his triumphant return to the role of Wolverine after last appearing in Logan (2017). Reynolds, on the other hand, has been actively doing superhero movies for the past few years.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's team-up

For the first time, Reynolds and Jackman's Deadpool and Wolverine will team up in the forthcoming MCU movie. They previously appeared on-screen together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, that iteration of Reynolds' character was very different from the one seen in the upcoming movie.

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his Deadpool role but also gained notoriety for starring in Two Guys and a Girl, The Proposal, and Green Lantern. Reynolds also voices a character in the Croods series.

Hugh Jackman gained widespread recognition for his role in Fox's X-Men series. He has also been recognized for his dramatic roles such as The Prestige, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman. His other credits include Flushed Away, Happy Feet, Prisoners, and The Son.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

In Deadpool and Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) is recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for a mission. This high-stakes mission could have implications for the entire MCU timeline.

So, he enlists the help of a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman) for his mission. Together, they will take on a new threat — Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Matthew Macfadyen will also star as Paradox, a TVA agent, in the MCU movie.

Returning from the past two Deadpool movies are Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Shioli Kutsuna, Randal Reeder, and Lewis Tan.

Additionally, several returns from Fox's X-Men universe are set for Deadpool and Wolverine. Most notably, Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra, a role she played in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil movie and her self-titled spin-off.

Tyler Mane, who played Sabretooth in the 2000 X-Men movie, will also return in the role. A recent clip showed him square off with Wolverine. Aaron Standford will also return as Pyro from X2 and The Last Stand.

Shawn Levy, who directed Jackman in Real Steel and Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, directed Deadpool and Wolverine. He also co-wrote the script with Reynolds and Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the only MCU movie coming out in 2024. This comes after a rough year for the franchise at the box office with flops such as Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels. However, they are likely hoping that Deadpool and Wolverine can turn their luck around. The star power of Reynolds and Jackman should help.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.