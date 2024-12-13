Taylor Swift knows how to break records all too well.

After securing 10 wins last night (Thursday, Dec. 12), Swift has dethroned Drake as the most-decorated Billboard music artist. Swift was up for 17 awards.

Going into the award show, Swift and Drake were tied with 39. While Drake is officially the second most-decorated Billboard music artist, he was able to add three more awards to his name giving him a total of 42. Counting Swift's new wins she has a career total of 49.

Swift, who just wrapped her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday (Dec. 8) in Vancouver, thanked fans for supporting her in a pre-recorded message.

“Everything that’s happened with the Eras Tour and ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ I just have to say thank you. It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music,” she said.

Swift turns 35 today (Fri. Dec. 13) and concluded her speech saying that this is the nicest early birthday present” she could have received. “It’s exactly what I wanted,” she added.

Take a look at the 10 BBMAs she won below:

Top Artist

Top Female Artist

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top Hot 100 Artist

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Top Radio Songs Artist

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Top Billboard Global (excluding U.S.) Artist

Top Billboard 200 Album for The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Memorable Eras Tour

Upon closing her Eras Tour, Swift took the time to thank her fans who came out to support her.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

A highlight from her Eras Tour was fans making friendship bracelets while referencing Swift's track “You're On Your Own, Kid” where she sings,“So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” she sings on the Midnights record.

“You've got all your traditions that you've created. Like, I wrote one line in a song that mentions ‘make the friendship bracelets,' and I show up to the first show of the Eras Tour, and you guys made friendship bracelets, your trading friendship bracelets, you're making friends, and now, I feel like, friendship bracelets, you've kinda made that idea synonymous with the Eras Tour. That's a pretty wild thing you can do — and that's just one of the things,” added Swift.

What's next for Swift is not written in stone but its rumored that the pop star might release a new album and tour dates in 2026.