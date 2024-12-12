Travis Kelce praised Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast and dubbed the record-breaking tour as “the best in the world.”

“Shout out to Tay, the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end,” said Kelce who took the stage during her London set over the summer. “Obviously it’s her show, it’s her music, her tour, and everything but that was a full production … That was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but most because of Taylor.”

Swift ended her Eras Tour on Sunday night (Dec. 8) and thanked her loyal Swifties for their support throughout the 152-stop journey.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

The pop star reportedly grossed a whopping 2 billion during her tour and was able to reward her crew with $197 million in bonuses.

One of the parts Swift she enjoyed that her fans created a movement by making friendship bracelets. In her song “You're On Your Own, Kid” from her Midnights she sings, “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

“You've got all your traditions that you've created. Like, I wrote one line in a song that mentions ‘make the friendship bracelets,' and I show up to the first show of the Eras Tour, and you guys made friendship bracelets, your trading friendship bracelets, you're making friends, and now, I feel like, friendship bracelets, you've kinda made that idea synonymous with the Eras Tour. That's a pretty wild thing you can do — and that's just one of the things,” added Swift.

Taylor Swift On New Album and Tour

While Swift might be taking a break to rest but a source revealed that she might be gearing up for a new album and tour in the next two years.

Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added about Swift's plans. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”