When you've already taken over half of the free world with your epic pop must-see concert tour, what's left to do but take over the other half? Taylor Swift announced multiple international dates and destinations for her The Eras tour on Tuesday. She'll be hitting Asia, Australia and Europe in 2024 — either because of worldwide fandom or because she's super thirsty for passport stamps.

Either way, Swifties across the Atlantic (and on the other side of the Pacific) better get ready to rock because Taylor is coming. She announced the new dates and cities on Twitter, with the excited caption, “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

She'll first stop in Tokyo, Japan in February 2024, followed by stops in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. In March it's on to Singapore, then after a brief April hiatus, Swift will head to France, Sweden, Portugal and Spain. In June she'll hit the United Kingdom and Ireland, followed by more summer stops in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria.

Taylor Swift began The Eras Tour in March of this year, meaning with the new date additions she's scheduled to be touring for nearly a year and a half (with no end in sight). I'm exhausted just from listing all those destinations, so one can only imagine how Swift is going to feel after all those shows. But something tells me if she gets tired, she'll find a way to shake it off and give her worldwide fans a great show.