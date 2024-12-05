Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book is under fire. The book aptly named “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has many disgruntled Swifties furious due to the many errors found in the book.

The book, which debuted at Target stores and online worldwide on Nov. 30, shows photos and personal anecdotes from the singer from her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour walked fans through the “journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s past 11 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; 2022’s Midnights; and 2024's The Tortured Poets Department. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift's Lover, Folklore, and Evermore were performed for the first time.

A fan went viral on TikTok saying that the book had “grammatical errors, blurry photos, and design flaws.”

“I make this video with peace, love, and a general frustration about how easy many of these problems could have been fixed with one more set of editing eyes. This book just had so much potential, and with a little tweaking it could have been absolutely spectacular,” the content creator wrote in the caption.

Fans React To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book Errors

“As an editor my skin is crawling at all the issues. 100% a cash grab,” one fan commented on the video.

“I wonder if she ‘wrote' these as voice notes. And they were transcribed exactly,” another fan suggested as to why there are grammatical errors.

“I'm a photographer — I was AGHAST at the image quality,” another fan chimed in.

However, some fans were not cool with the video creator's “hot take.”

“Crazy that so many Swifties are mad at you as if this isn't valid criticism,” a fan wrote defending the content creator.

