Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour Book has arrived. The book which is exclusively available at Target captures the 14-time Grammy winner's behind-the-scenes moments from her record-breaking tour. In addition to the exclusive photos and Swift also included personal notes to her fans and crew thanking them for supporting her during the tour.

“I'll never forget the call when I explained my idea of the concept for The Eras Tour to my team,” Swift wrote in the opening letter of the book. The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023 and concludes on Dec. 8 in Vancouver totalling 152 shows across 52 cities worldwide. She added that she had to be “more disciplined and committed to my health, fitness and stamina” to take on her massive idea.

In the opening letter, she thanked her “incredible crew, band, singers and dancers who all matched my dedication to the massive scale and challenges of this show” before giving a special shout out to her beloved Swifties who came along for the journey.

“We do it because life comes in waves, in phases, in brilliant flurries of magical moments, and all of these things come together to create… Eras,” she wrote. “Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour.”

Swift concluded the letter by teasing her next chapter.

“See you next era…” Swift signed off including her signature.

The Eras Tour walks fans through the “journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s past 11 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; 2022’s Midnights; and 2024's The Tortured Poets Department. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift's Lover, Folklore, and Evermore were performed for the first time.

In addition to adding a second leg to the tour, in October 2023, Swift released the concert film titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” which became the highest-grossing concert film in history. The tour itself is the highest-grossing tour of all time, raking in over $1 billion in revenue.

Swift's tour book is not the only present you can gift the Swiftie in your life. On Friday, Nov. 29, the singer released CD and vinyl copies of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology exclusively available at Target.

Taylor Swift Candle Goes Viral For Price

Swifies took to social media to respond to the singer's holiday merch collection available on her official site. The limited edition collection included sweaters, sweatpants, t-shirts, socks, ornaments, a vinyl case, jewelry, and more.

On Swift's online site, a candle is listed for $50 and fans are shocked by the price. The candle is 8oz with notes of oud and amber scent. The glass jar is labeled to honor her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“$50 for A CANDLE?????” a fan wrote in disbelief of the price with an attached photo of the candle from her site.

“Taylor Swift herself better come and light the candle for that price,” another fan responded to the candle cost.

The candle is not the only item underfire as another fan is also concerned about other products from her holiday collection

“I love you Taylor, but $75 for a blanket and $50 for a candle?!” the fan wrote.

Swift's holiday collections, Eras Tour book, and physical music items are available while supplies last.