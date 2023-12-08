Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour is projected to have grossed over $1 billion — the first ever concert tour to do so.

Taylor Swift and the “Eras” tour just keeps rocking.

$1+ billion?

Pollstar is reporting that Swift's “Eras” tour has grossed an estimated $1.04 billion to date. If that's true, her tour will be the first to ever make $1 billion.

This only takes the first eight months of Swift's “Eras” tour into account. The tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. From there, Swift took her tour across North America, playing at every major stadium. The first North American leg concluded with a six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which was shot for her concert film.

She would resume the tour in late August, playing a few dates in Mexico before another break. In November, the “Eras” tour picked back up with shows in Argentina and Brazil.

In 2024, Swift will once again resume the “Eras” tour. This time, she will begin in Japan with four shows in Tokyo in February. She will then go across Australia and Europe before coming back for a handful of dates in the United States and Canada. As of the time of this writing, the “Eras” tour is set to conclude in a year from now on December 8, 2024, with a show in Vancouver, Canada.

It's not just ticket sales, though. Pollstar also estimates that Swift's tour has made an estimated $200 million from merchandise sales. This doesn't even include the non-concert day revenues they make.

Taylor Swift has had a banner year. She closed it out by being awarded TIME's Person of the Year award and has broken box office records — both concert and film records alike.