An Aussie radio host made headlines after he complained about this element of Taylor Swift's show on her Eras Tour.

Concerts typically run anywhere between an hour to two hours, but stars such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are known to have shows running a little longer than average due to their loaded discographies. As Swift embarks on the second leg of her Eras Tour, she has made her way Down Under. An Aussie radio host made headlines after seeing Swift's show in Melbourne and was not happy with the long runtime.

“There was only one negative thing I would say about the concert is that it was far too long” said radio host Tom Elliot per Daily Mail.

“I admire Swift being able to get on stage being able to perform for that length of time three nights in a row,” he added, praising Swift's performance ability.

He reiterated that “no concert needs to go on for that three and a half hours. Sometimes, Taylor Swift and all the Swifties, less is more.”

Fans Await Taylor Swift's New Album

Despite fans being annoyed that her concert was too long, she did uncover some news about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I wanted to show you something tonight because we’ve got an alternate cover to The Tortured Poets Department that nobody has seen, and there’s an exclusive song on this vinyl called ‘The Bolter,’” Swift said on Friday (Feb. 16) at her concert in Melbourne, Australia. She preceded with performing “You’re Losing Me,” a bonus track from her Grammy-winning Midnights.

“This is called ‘The Bolter Edition,’ she added. “Look at that cover, it’s so tortured [and] so poetic. I wanted to show that to you here in Melbourne because you’ve just been the best that you could possibly be.”

Prior to the announcement, she told the crowd how therapeutic it was for her to make the album.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift said. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Taylor Swift Announces The Tortured Poets Department

Swift surprised fans earlier this month at the Grammys when she announced her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. In her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), she said that she has been working on the album for two years.