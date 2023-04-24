Taylor Swift‘s fans need to calm down after the news that Swift suffered an injury at one of her Eras tour shows in Houston over the weekend. Swift took to social media to assure fans that she’s fine after falling and cutting her hand backstage.

In a Twitter post, Swift first expressed appreciation t0 her concertgoers for the passion they’re bringing to this tour. Then, she added “for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

The injury first became a concern on TikTok Sunday night when fans noticed a large cut on Swift’s left hand while she performed on stage in Houston. Later in the show, Swift’s hand can be seen wrapped up in medical tape. Yet she never so much as mentioned it during the performance and it certainly didn’t interrupt her set!

Swift is moving right along on this tour, with her next stop in Atlanta this weekend for three more shows. The Eras tour will continue through the summer.

In short, excited ticket holders need not worry about this hand injury. Taylor Swift was able to shake it off, there wasn’t too much bad blood, she was the problem it’s her, she’s clearly not that delicate, she knows all too well how to bandage a wound, and it didn’t cause any teardrops on her guitar.