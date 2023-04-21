On April 8th, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits on their six year relationship. Despite its amicable ending, Swift still grieves the loss of her longtime partner, even hinting at the break up in a somber song at her Tampa concert. But she’s doing better, even going out with friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift was photographed entering the same car as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds after their dinner at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan. This wasn’t the first time she was seen going out with friends post break up. ET spotted the Shake It Off singer with Jack Antonoff and his fiancee two days after the announcement. During her outing, it was speculated that Swift was wearing the same “J” necklace Alwyn gave her.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship began in 2016. They’ve been notoriously private about their relationship, but Swift would occasionally drop hints about him. She revealed that Lavender Haze, her song from her newest album Midnights, was about the experience of being in love with Alwyn.

Despite their private relationship, Swift and Alwyn’s break up shocked the nation. Eventually it came out that the reason they broke up was because they, ultimately, weren’t the right fit. “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” a source told PEOPLE. Another TMZ source added that the relation had simply run its course. Until then, Swift has the support of Lively and Reynolds while she grieves.