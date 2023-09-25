Pop megastar Taylor Swift is the most decorated, highest-selling, and outright successful musician of the 21st century. With over 30 million albums sold and 12 Grammy Awards to her name, fans everywhere resonate with her music. But while her songs often revolved around heartbreak, we thought that may change soon since Taylor was in love with someone new. However, the couple split after six years together. As the much-anticipated Eras Tour gets underway, let’s meet Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn

Taylor and Joe reportedly met at the 2016 Met Gala, where the former was co-chair. A few months later, Joe and Taylor were spotted together frequently. In 2017, after keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple finally went public. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

Joe Alwyn was born on February 21st, 1991 in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England. He attended the City of London School. While Joe played rugby and football, he also had an interest in the arts, specifically acting and music. As a result, Joe performed with the band Anger Management and was part of the National Youth Theater during his teenage years.

Given his interest in acting, Joe earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and literature and drama during his tenure at the University of Bristol. After university, Joe attended drama school at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

In 2016, Joe made his big screen debut in the film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk before appearing in The Sense of an Ending. Two years later, Joe appeared in a string of films including Operation Finale, Mary Queen of Scots, Boy Erased, and The Favourite.

Acting alongside established celebrities such as Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Nicholas Hoult, The Favourite would go on to collect different awards by earning a Gold Derby Film Award, a New Mexico Film Critics Award, a Satellite Award, an OFTA Award, a SEFCA Award, a Golden Carp Film Award, and an FFCC Award, all of which for Best Ensemble. For his performance in several films, Joe was awarded the Chopard Trophy at the Cannes Film Festival as a rising star.

After a successful 2018, Joe would become a fixture on the big screen. He was cast in Harriet, The Souvenir: Part II, The Last Letter From Your Lover, Stars at Noon, and Catherine Called Birdy. Joe also appeared in TV series such as Conversations with Friends and A Christmas Carol.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's relationship

With paparazzi always around, it wasn't long before Joe and Taylor’s relationship became public despite the couple pleading with fans to leave them be.

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” Alwyn told Elle UK. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive…The more you give—and frankly, even if you don’t give it—something will be taken.”

But despite the failure to keep it private, Joe and Taylor have been going strong. From award ceremonies to beach trips and to family gatherings, the couple has shown signs of being committed to each other.

In fact, given that Joe has a background interest in music, it’s only natural that Joe lent a helping hand to Taylor in releasing three albums. Joe served as the co-writer and co-producer for Taylor’s Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. With Joe’s assistance under the pseudonym William Bowery, Taylor acknowledged the help of her supportive boyfriend.

“The world changed, and I ended up putting out three albums instead, so making Folklore and Evermore was one of the most unique, cathartic, extraordinary experiences I’ve ever had,” she said at the BRIT Awards. “I would love the opportunity to thank the amazing creative people that I made those albums with. Thank you, Aaron Dessner, thank you Jack Antonoff, Joe [Alwyn, Swift’s boyfriend], Justin Vernon, The National, Marcus Mumford, Jon Low, Serban Ghenea, Laura Sisk and HAIM. I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are: Whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down.”

Given the couple is trying their best to keep their relationship within their circle, fans have speculated that Joe and Taylor have been engaged. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Nevertheless, Joe has decided not to inform the public about their relationship status.

After finding a stable relationship with Taylor, only big things are awaiting Joe. The English actor is penciled to appear in future projects such as Brideshead Revisited, Hamlet, and AND, where he will reunite with director Yorgos Lanthimos and act alongside Emma Stone once again.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reached the end of their love story. The couple broke up before the start of her Eras Tour, as people close to the couple cited “differences in their personalities.”

“They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” says the source.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn as her Eras Tour begins.