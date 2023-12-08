Taylor Swift fans do not play about her. The Swifties have bombarded Kim Kardashian's Instagram with snake emojis and her lyrics.

The Swifties are defending Taylor Swift from Kim Kardashian after her recent interview with TIME after being recognized as Person Of The Year. Swift brought up about Kanye West's song “Famous” where the rapper mentions the singer. In a phone call recorded by the SKIMS founder, Swift said in the interview that she was unaware that the call was being recorded by and said that it was a “fully manufactured frame job.”

Swift said in the interview that she did not give West permission to call her a “b****” and that the line heard in the recording that she said was not “mean” was

“I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.” Swift is heard laughing and then replying, “That's not mean.”

The line that West decided to use in “Famous” was “I made that b**** famous.” That line was not presented to Swift in the phone call. She thought that the line he would have said was going to use the word “b****.”

“It doesn’t feel mean,” she said of the line, “but like, oh my god, the build-up you gave it. I thought it was gonna be like, ‘That stupid, dumb b**ch,' like, but it’s not.”

How Taylor Swift Responded To The Phone Call Backlash

However, she said that after the phone call was distributed it took a toll on her mental health.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before,” she said of the backlash. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

She pointed out in the interview that she believed that Kardashian edited the phone call. The video floating was reportedly an unedited version of the musicians' phone call.

“[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she told the publication. “Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me… I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

Swift was able to turn around the backlash from the incident and used it in her 2017 video “Look What You Made Me Do.” Relive the video below: