Swifties attending Taylor Swift's Wembley concerts this week got notified that they had some last-minute seat changes. According to TMZ, 500,000 Swifties — which Swift's fan base is affectionately called — will be attending the five concerts starting on Thursday (Aug. 15) at Wembley Stadium in London.

According to the outlet, fans were informed by Ticketmaster that they their seats were being moved into a different section of the venue or moved back about 40 to 50 seats from their original purchase.

The seat move was alarming as Swift's previous concerts in Vienna were canceled last week due to a terrorist attack plot. However, this was not the reason for the seat changes at the London show.

Why Were Seats Changed At Taylor Swift's London Show

The reason behind the seat changes in London was due to production.

“The direction we got from the promoter AEG was that certain seats had views impacted by the production (which they realized during June shows) so they were moving impacted fans. While we help communicate these changes, the decisions are made by the promoter,” Ticketmaster told the outlet.

As previously mentioned, this comes on the heels of a terrorist plot that was aimed for Swift's concert last week. Luckily, Vienna authorities were able to track down the suspects, and three teenagers were arrested in connection with the plot.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” concert promoter Barracuda Music said in a post on social media.

Last week, a security expert explained why Swift's concerts and large events like the Eras Tour are targeted.

“Large concerts like Taylor Swift’s draw tens of thousands of assailable fans, making them attractive targets for potential attackers aiming to maximize impact, attention and casualties,” Morgan Stevens spoke” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>told Us Weekly. “It’s widely reported that the Vienna concerts were expected to draw 70,000 fans each night, with similar concerts attracting an additional 10,000 to 20,000 outside the arena.”

Swift's London concerts resume on Thursday (April 15).