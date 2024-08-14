Since canceling her three Vienna Eras Tour shows due to a foiled terror plot, Taylor Swift has not been seen until photos surfaced of her in London. It appears that the “Cruel Summer” singer threw a party for her touring crew.

On Tuesday, August 13, Swift threw a party at the exclusive Annabel's in Mayfair, London, for her 200-member touring crew, according to The Sun. The party had open bar and 52-seat shuttles that transported the partygoers to their hotels.

“After canceling the Vienna shows, Taylor wanted to give something back to the people who work for her,” a source told The Sun.

This was a gesture of gratitude from the singer as the Eras Tour reaches the end of its European itinerary. The Daily Mail reports that Swift and her crew partied until 3 am. Swift wore a Vivienne Westwood checkered co-ord, white shirt, and lime green platform heels, according to The Daily Mail.

The party is the first time Swift has been seen since the Vienna shows were canceled. At least Swifties can be assured that Taylor Swift made it safely to London, England.

She will now play five shows from August 15-20 at Wembley Stadium. Swift previously played three shows there earlier on the European Eras Tour leg in June. These will be the final five shows before she takes another extended break.

Why Taylor Swift canceled her Vienna shows

From August 8-10, Taylor Swift was supposed to play three shows in Vienna, Austria, before they were canceled due to the now-foiled terror plot. This cancelation shortened her European leg of the tour. It was a smart move, as the terror plot was allegedly targeting the shows, which were set to take place at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

Over the coming days, more details about it surfaced. Three teenagers have been arrested for their part in the terror plot. They allegedly had “self-made explosives and machetes” and were going to target the concertgoers.

At least everyone made it out safely. Since the shows did not happen and the teenagers were arrested, the plot was foiled. Swift will now continue on in London with enhanced security measures.

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is the most ambitious venture of Swift's career. Throughout each three-hour show, Swift jam-packs her setlist with over 40 songs from her back catalog. Almost all of her albums are celebrated on a nightly basis as songs from nearly all of them are played.

It all started on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of 2023 touring North America before visiting Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year.

In February 2024, Swift began a new leg of the tour. She played shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore throughout February and March. This led to an extended two-month break before Swift began the European leg of the tour.

The European leg of the Eras Tour started on May 9, 2024, with a show in Nanterre, France. She spent the summer of 2024 country-hopping for the shows. She will close out the tour with 18 more shows on the second North American leg from October to December 2024.