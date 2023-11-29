Taylor Swift crowned as Apple Music's Artist of the Year this 2023, adding another record-breaking feat to her success.

With a year marked by chart-topping success and global acclaim, Taylor Swift has been crowned Apple Music's Artist of the Year. Following her domination of the charts, worldwide tours, and the release of her own concert film, Swift has achieved yet another milestone.

Recently, the platform revealed its year-end charts for year 2023. The chart showcased the top songs, most Shazamed tracks, and, for the first time, songs most sung along to using Apple Music Sing. Swift emerged as the most-listened-to artist by subscribers. At the same time, also set a new record for the highest number of listeners for any artist in a single year on the platform.

“In the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100—more than any other artist,” said Apple in a press release.

This accolade comes after Bad Bunny claimed the title of Artist of the Year in the previous year.

However, it's not just Taylor Swift who had a record-breaking Apple Music year. The music platform also released a variety of year-end charts, including the Top Fitness Songs Chart and the Top Songwriters Chart. Drake emerged as the most-streamed songwriter.

Apple's Top Global Songs list was led by Morgan Wallen's ‘Last Night,' the first country song since ‘Old Town Road' (2019) to claim the top spot. Now, the Top 100 2023: Shazam chart featured Rema's ‘Calm Down”‘ at the forefront. With other notable mentions including Ayra Starr's ‘Rush' and Libianca's ‘People' among the world's most Shazamed songs.

For a comprehensive overview, listeners can explore the full suite of Year-End Charts on Apple Music.