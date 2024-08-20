Taylor Swift invited two girls and their families from the deadly attack in England to her concerts in London over the weekend. Last month, three girls died after attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class — which had no affiliation to the singer — in Southport, England.

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman who is the mother to the girls in the slideshow thanked the singer and her mother Andrea Swift for inviting them to meet Taylor backstage.

“You drew stars around my scars,” mother Sami Foster wrote in a series of photos with Taylor referencing the singer's song “Cardigan.”

“The biggest thankyou to Taylor and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always,” she added.

@_samifoster You drew stars around my scars 💫🥹 …. The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗 taylorswift taylornation erastour swifties andreaswift ♬ enchanted 1989 tour – swiftieoath

A 17-year-old boy is a suspect in the stabbing that took the lives of three young girls and injured 10 others. He has been since charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and the possession of a bladed article according to a news release per People.

Swift responded to the attack the following day on her Instagram Story.

“The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock,” the pop superstar wrote at the time. “The loss of life and innocence and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.”

She continued, “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

It is unclear how many families Taylor has visited amid the tragedy. The motive for the attack is unknown.

Three Teenagers Arrested In Terrorist Plot Aimed At Taylor Swift Show

In an unrelated event, Swift's Vienna concerts that were set to take place on Thursday, August 8, and continue on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, were canceled due to a terrorist plot.

Security expert Morgan Stevens spoke to Us Weekly on why events like Swift's are targeted.

“Large concerts like Taylor Swift’s draw tens of thousands of assailable fans, making them attractive targets for potential attackers aiming to maximize impact, attention and casualties,” Stevens told the publication. “It’s widely reported that the Vienna concerts were expected to draw 70,000 fans each night, with similar concerts attracting an additional 10,000 to 20,000 outside the arena.”

All three teenagers who were associated with the plot have been arrested.

Taylor will be wrapping up the European leg of the tour on Tuesday (Aug. 20).