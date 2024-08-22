Coldplay and Maggie Rogers shoutout Taylor Swift during their Vienna shows after Swift's Eras Tours concerts were canceled due to an alleged terror plot.

Coldplay and Rogers covered Swift's 2001 (remastered in 2021) “Love Story.”

“This is something we never do, but we have to do it today,” Chris Martin of Coldplay said. “Of course, we haven’t mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty and the togetherness and the kindness of all of Taylor Swift’s fans.”

He added, “If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor. If you can sing with us that would be wonderful. This is a wonderful song.”

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Cancelation Of Vienna Shows Due To Terror Plot

Following Coldplay and Rogers' tribute to Swift, the popstar addressed the terror plot that was aimed at her three concerts in Vienna earlier this month. Swift took to Instagram to speak about the cancelation with a carousel of photos and a heartwrenching caption.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” Swift wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21. “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she wrote. “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Three teenagers have since been arrested in connection to the terror plot.

Swift just closed the European leg of her Eras Tour and will return in October.