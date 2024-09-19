A resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift from 2011 has been making rounds online about what she wants from her love life.

Swift previously spoke to 60 Minutes back in 2011, and on a recent episode of the program's A Second Look, the hosts pulled a clip from the interview where the Grammy winner spoke about her future love life.

“It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating],” Swift is heard saying on the podcast. “‘Cause I don’t care … It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people.”

She added: “You couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much. It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”

Lucky for Swift, it seems as though her manifestation has come true. The singer, who has been dating Travis Kelce for one year, seemingly has no problem being in the spotlight. Ever since Swift and Kelce hard launched their relationship, the two have been in the spotlight.

In Swift's last relationship — she dated Joe Alwyn for six years — she hinted that he did not like being in the spotlight.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public,” a source told People in April 2023. “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart.”

“They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe,” the insider added referencing her Eras Tour. “They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now.”

Travis Kelce Says It's The “Life I Chose” When Speaking On Media Attention Amid Dating Taylor Swift

In a conversation with CBS This Morning earlier this month, Kelce said it is “the life I chose” in regards to having a high-profile relationship and being a pro-baller himself.

“I have fun with it, he said. “It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this.”

Not only has Kelce been making the most of his newfound fame, but his family is also supporting him and on board with the limelight.

“Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun,” the athlete said. “I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it,” he added of his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Travis has admitted in the past that with he had an increased presence since dating the global pop star.

In a video shared on X, Travis is heard saying to a group of fans at the Chiefs training camp in Kansas City, “What are you guys doing in my hallway?”

“Dude, dude you just took my wife's breath away. Literally, she just almost died there,” a woman's husband responds back to the tight end.

Travis jokingly responds, “Taylor Swift effect, dude.”