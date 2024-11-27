Billboard has released the next edition of their list “25 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” which has Swifties reacting to Taylor Swift's placement. The “Anti-Hero” singer has been named in the No. 2 spot following Rihanna (No. 3) and Drake (No. 4).

Swift has had an impeccable last couple of years so it's not a surprise that she has garnered the No. 2 spot. Last year, she began her Eras Tour in March, which is now the highest-grossing music tour in history, generating $1 billion in revenue. According to Forbes, she was revealed to be the richest female musician with a $1.6 billion net worth. Additionally, she is the first musician to become a billionaire solely based on her music and performances in 2023.

Swift made history this year when she won her fourth Album of the Year Grammy for Midnights. For the 2025 Grammys, Swift earned six nods. The Tortured Poets Department earned two for Best Solo Pop Album and Album of the Year. The lead single to TTPD, “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video. Her sixth nomination comes from a feature she did with Gracie Abrams called “us,” which is found on her album The Secret of Us.

Billboard's reasoning behind Swift's position on the list — written by Hannah Dailey — is due to her “honoring all the traits that made her different,” was “able to forcefully, gravitationally bend culture to her will and become one of the world’s biggest undisputed pop stars, despite her eight-year late start in country music.”

While the No. 2 spot — or any spot on this list for the manner — is an achievement, Swifties had other thoughts on why she wasn't put in the top position.

“Not a Taylor big fan, but let’s be real, she deserves #1 based on charts and impact,” one fan wrote in the comments of Billboard's post. “She checks all marks. Beyonce is not really known outside the US much, or at least not more than Taylor Swift. I can’t really name much Beyonce songs to begin with. I’m sure Beyonce paid for her spot, it happens a lot in the industry.”

“Shame on you, Billboard!” an outraged fan wrote. “Taylor Swift is redefining the music industry, shattering records, and transforming everything she touches. Yet, you felt the need to undermine her achievements. For any artist worldwide, #2 on your list would be a monumental accomplishment—except when it’s Taylor, the very reason your relevance endures.”

“Is this a joke,” another fan wrote.

It's rumored that Beyoncé will earn the No. 1 spot on Billboard as she hasn't been named yet. Take a look at the full list thus far:

Billboard's Full List Of Greatest 21st Century Artists Including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and more

25. Katy Perry

24. Ed Sheeran

23. Bad Bunny

22. One Direction

21. Lil Wayne

20. Bruno Mars

19. BTS

18. The Weeknd

17. Shakira

16. Jay-Z

15. Miley Cyrus

14. Justin Timberlake

13. Nicki Minaj

12. Eminem

11. Usher

10. Adele

9. Ariana Grande

8. Justin Bieber

7. Kanye West

6. Britney Spears

5. Lady Gaga

4. Drake

3. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift