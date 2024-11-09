The 2025 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Friday, Nov. 8, with Beyoncé in the lead with 11 nominations for her country album Cowboy Carter. Her 11 nominations earn her the title of the most-honored artist with 99 career nominations.

Behind Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Charlie XCX earn seven nominations. Taylor Swift received six nominations along with emerging popstars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

Swift was nominated for her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released in April. The Tortured Poets Department earned Swift her seventh Album of The Year nomination which breaks her tie with Barbra Streisand as a female artist with the most nominations in the category. She also still holds the title as the artist with the most wins in that category with four: “Midnights” (2024), “Folklore” (2021), “1989” (2016), and “Fearless” (2010). She's ahead of four male acts such as Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon have each won the award three times.

In addition to the Album of the Year nomination, she's also earned a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album. The album's lead single — “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone — earned her three nods for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Her only non-TTPD nomination comes in during the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, where she earned a nod for her and Gracie Abrams’ collab “us.,” off of Abrams’ album The Secret of Us.

How Well Did Taylor Swift Do Last Year At The GRAMMYs?

Last year, Swift took home two GRAMMYS, one for Best Pop Vocal Album and another for Album of the Year for Midnights. “Anti-Hero” was nominated for Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Song Of The Year. The remix to “Karma” with Ice Spice was Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While taking home any amount of GRAMMYs let alone two is no easy feat, a highlight of the night was when she announced that she would be releasing a new album.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift joked at the beginning of her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

The Tortured Poets Department went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — her 14th — in April.