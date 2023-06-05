Taylor Swift's final “Eras” tour show in Chicago had a scary bug moment, but luckily the singer was able to shake it off.

During a song, Swift accidentally swallowed a bug. This resulted in her coughing repeatedly and the crowd grew silent upon seeing their idol struggling on stage — you can see this in a video from TMZ. Luckily, it wasn't a big deal and she was able to recover, even quipping, “Oh, delicious!”

The bug incident occurred during the closing concert of Swift's three-night stand at Chicago's Soldier Field. She will now travel to Detriot for a two-night stay at Ford Field. She still has eight more domestic cities to hit before the “Eras” tour goes international.

The “Eras” tour has been one of the biggest concert tours of all time. Those lucky enough to secure tickets have experienced a three-plus-hour extravaganza that's a journey through the entirety of Swift's discography. Additionally, the opening acts included a variety of popular names including Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, Haim, Gracie Abrams, Paramore, and Girl in Red. While she's in the middle of the United States leg of the tour, the tour was so popular that a second leg was recently announced. That leg will visit Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Rio, and São Paulo and will feature Sabrina Carpenter as the opening act.

Taylor Swift is a megastar coming off of her tenth studio album (excluding the Taylor's Version albums), Midnights. The “Eras” tour not only celebrates the past but also the present. She also announced a Taylor's Version of 2010's Speak Now which will be released on July 7. She also recently collaborated with Ice Spice for a remix of “Karma.”