Taylor Swift may be getting a lot of attention for her “Eras” tour and (Taylor's Version) re-releases, but she's finally working on new music.

A report from the Daily Mail confirmed that Swift will not partake in the Super Bowl Halftime Show (yet), and that she's in no rush to do so. For one, her “Eras” tour — which kicked off this March and runs through next fall — is going strong as she kicks off her Mexico dates tonight. A source told the Daily Mail that “She wants to be a part of the show at some point and is leaning towards doing it in a few years, especially if the Super Bowl is in Nashville.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The source also dropped in what Swift is currently working on, which includes new music. “She knows she is at her peak in her career and each move from this point on is as important as the next,” the source said. “Working on her current tour and recording her old music and working on new music and living life are taking up the majority of her time.”

This is great news for Swifties. While Swift did just release Midnights earlier this year, the time between her previous album Evermore and her latest was jam-packed with (Taylor's Version) galore. Both Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) came out in that time. Earlier this year, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was released, and Swift recently announced that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on the way.

Currently, Taylor Swift is getting ready for a four-night stretch in Mexico on her “Eras” tour. She'll head to Argentina and Brazil this November before taking a break until February. The “Eras” tour will then continue through November 2024, wrapping up in Toronto, Canada.