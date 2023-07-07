Taylor Swift's legendary Fourth of July parties have made a comeback, and with them, the iconic friendship between Swift and fellow pop superstar Selena Gomez. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Swift shared adorable snapshots from the celebration, wishing fans a “belated independence day.” The photos captured moments of joy as the celebrity squad, including Gomez, the Haim sisters, and Swift's longtime friend Ashley Avignone, partied together, according to Yahoo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The bond between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez goes back many years, and both artists have expressed their love for each other on social media and in interviews. Gomez once shared a touching story about playing her songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” for Swift, recalling the emotional response from Swift and her mother. The experience brought tears to their eyes, symbolizing the deep connection and support they have shared throughout their friendship.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Recently, Swift made headlines with the announcement of the re-release of her album “Speak Now.” In an Instagram post that garnered millions of likes, she expressed pride and joy in sharing her version of the album, which she wrote entirely herself during her late teens and early twenties. Swift described the songs as brutally honest, unfiltered diaristic confessions that capture the essence of her growth, struggles, and triumphs during that period of her life.

The reunion of Swift and Gomez at the Fourth of July celebration further reinforces the strength of their friendship. Fans were delighted to see them together again, celebrating and cherishing the bond they have nurtured over the years. As both artists continue to evolve in their careers and personal lives, their enduring friendship remains a source of inspiration for fans worldwide.