Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a double date out with his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes after the US Open. The couples were seen leaving Mēdüzā Mediterrania restaurant in Manhattan Sunday night (Sept. 8) according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Swift wore a Gucci minidress and a long deep brown coat. The singer accessorized her outfit with heels and a small purse. Kelce wore a black-and-white sweater with stripes and black pants. The athlete paired his outfit with a baseball cap and sneakers.

The couples began their double at the US Open where Swift and Brittany debunked rumors that their relationship was no longer in a good place. Brittany made headlines when she interacted with a post from former president Donald Trump. However, she and Swift seem to be fine as they did their double dates at the US Open and dinner in New York. They also had a warm embrace during the US Open putting the rumors to rest.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Rock Out At US Open

Kelce and Swift had a fun time when they attended the mens championship final at the US Open on Sunday (Sept. 8). The match was between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz. In a video posted by the official US Open TikTok account, Kelce and Swift were seen jamming out “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness.

The account captioned the video, “A vibe.”

The double date followed Swift's return to the NFL as she attended the 2024 season opener.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 on Thursday (Sept. 5). The next game for the Chiefs will be this Thursday (Sept. 15) at home against the Cincinatti Bengals. Swift is on a hiatus from the second leg of her Eras Tour which will resume next month.