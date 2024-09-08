When Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sat in different sections during the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Kickoff match against the Baltimore Ravens, a lot of fans brought about a flurry of speculations. Some suggested that it was because Patrick Mahomes' wife liked a social media post by Donald Trump. Despite the varying reasons for the supposed root of their bad blood, the two were seen at the US Open.

Seemingly, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have no issue with one another. They were sitting next to each other at the US Open and were just having a good time. So, this might have just put the speculations of animosity between the Chiefs superstar's wife and the global pop star to rest.

Reports have also been surfacing about the possible reason why Swift and Mahomes sat on different sections during the Ravens-Chiefs game. Apparently, it is because Swift likes to enjoy the games like she is partying. On the other hand, Mahomes is a mother and was with her child at Arrowhead Stadium. This would mean that she could just be erring on the side of caution. It might be such that her child's sensitive ears could not get hurt while watching Patrick Mahomes.

Fans react to seeing Taylor Swift and the Chiefs superstar's wife at the US Open

While there was a clear sighting of the two alongside Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, some people on the internet were still confused about what was happening. All they could ever do was keep speculating about why the two supposedly developed a rift during that Ravens and Chiefs clash.

“So I have no interest either way BUT how do you know it was Swift avoiding Mahomes? Maybe Brittany uninvited Swift from her suite due to Swift’s politics. There are two sides to every coin. Unless one of them makes a statement it’s a coin toss,” a fan added.

Others were more than just glad to see the two act as best friends again in the US Open, “They could never make me dislike you (Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes friendship).”

Will some of these fans get the clarity they desire and are they even owed it?