Now that the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance appears to be getting pretty serious, it's time for the obligatory bestie weigh-in from Swift BFF Selena Gomez.

An inside source close to Gomez is quoted in a Page Six exclusive as saying Gomez is allegedly worried that Swift is “moving too fast” with Kelce. “Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” the insider continued.

“Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

Well, this might make for some Awkwardness in the Building the next time Gomez and Swift are together. Although the source goes on to say that Gomez and Swift are “not in a fight” over Gomez's opinions about the relationship, and offers their recent sushi outing in West Hollywood, California as proof.

That is pretty sound evidence — you don't go out for expensive sushi with someone in Los Angeles if you're harboring any bitter feelings for that person (your bitterness could adversely affect the flavor of the perfectly seasoned wasabi).

“Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic,” the source elaborated. Apparently Gomez even turned down recent invitations to join Swift in the viewing suite at Chiefs' games so as not to get caught up in the media hoopla.

Whaaat?! Hugh Jackman wasn't Swift's first choice to share the celebrity suite with?!

But the source insists Gomez' concern “didn’t come from a malicious place, and it’s not that she doesn’t like them together. She’s just concerned about the way it’s being navigated.”

The insider further disclosed that Gomez is not the only friend who has concerns, noting that the Haim sisters “think this way as well.”

“That’s why the people she normally has these amazing relationships with weren’t [at Swift’s girls’ night out with Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner],” the source continued.

The alarm bells seem to be raised for Swift's friends because in Swift's last long-term relationship, with the actor Joe Alwyn, the two were considered to be “strangely private” about their relationship. And now, Swift is being captured by paparazzi holding hands with Kelce and chatting it up with Kelce's mom Donna in the stadium suite during games.

Not to question Swift's well-meaning A-list celebrity friends, but perhaps the fact that Swift is acting differently in this relationship is a positive sign? Doesn't it stand to reason that she's just more in love than she's ever been?

Maybe that's just my hopeless romanticism talking but me thinks Selena Gomez and company doth protest too much. How about we just let Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy the honeymoon phase of their relationship before they're arguing about whether or not to bring a fan to the delivery room?