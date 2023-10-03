Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes has been caught in the middle of Kelce's relationship drama with pop star Taylor Swift. According to PEOPLE, Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, unfollowed Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes amid her ex's rumored relationship with Swift. In addition to unfollowing Patrick and Brittany, she also unfollowed the quarterback's younger brother Jackson Mahomes as well. All three of the unfollowed accounts remain the same as of Monday (Oct. 2) night.

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off from 2017-2022. The couple called it quits for good in May 2022. The reason behind the unfollowing done by Nicole could be because she seemingly seemed close to Brittany. She attended Brittany and Patrick's wedding last year and even posted a photo of them on Instagram at the bridal shower with a heartfelt message.

“A special day, for two special girls. I know I’ve said it a million times but sooooooo happy for you @brittanylynne, and thankful we get to share this momentous moment in your life! Love ya girl.

Prior to Sunday night's game (Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants) Brittany was seen amongst Swift's gal pals including Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, where they dined at an Italian restaurant in the city on Saturday. It's not exactly known when Nicole unfollowed Brittany but its safe to say the dinner could have been a catalyst to the unfollow button.

Nicole is not the only ex to have commented on his rumored relationship with Swift. Travis Kelce's ex, Maya Banberry, whom he met on his E! dating show “Catching Kelce,” also spoke out about the demise of their relationship.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Benberry told the Daily Mail. “Once a cheater always a cheater.”

A source, however, cleared Travis of the allegations per TMZ, writing, “Travis never cheated on Maya.”

Taylor Swift was seen supporting Travis Kelce for the second week in a row after she showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.