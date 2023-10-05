Francia Raisa, the close friend of pop sensation Selena Gomez, recently opened up about her experiences since donating a kidney to Gomez in a candid interview. The revelation provides insight into the strong bond between the two friends and the challenges they faced during their shared journey.

Raisa made headlines in 2017 when she selflessly donated her kidney to Gomez, who was battling lupus and required a transplant. The news of the transplant showcased the depth of their friendship and garnered immense support and admiration from fans and the media.

In the recent interview, Raisa discussed the ups and downs they've faced in the years following the transplant. She revealed that their friendship had experienced its share of rocky times since the life-changing procedure. While not delving into specific details, Raisa's comments suggest that their relationship, like any other, has had its challenges to navigate.

“Just for the record, it had nothing to do with the kidney… We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky… People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister… I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect… When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other,” the artist said to Extra.

Francia Raisa's decision to speak out about her experiences with Selena Gomez sheds light on the complexities of friendship, particularly in the context of major life events and health challenges. It underscores the importance of open and honest communication in maintaining strong and resilient relationships.

Both Raisa and Gomez have remained prominent figures in the entertainment industry, advocating for health awareness and mental wellness. Their story serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the power of friendship, resilience, and the enduring bond that can exist even in the face of adversity.

As Raisa breaks her silence on this deeply personal topic, it is a reminder that even amidst the challenges and struggles of life, strong friendships can endure and provide the necessary support to overcome obstacles.