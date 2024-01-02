Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss on New Year's Eve. The couple have been dating for a couple of months.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealed their love with a sweet New Year's Eve kiss at the stroke of midnight. The two went to a NYE party in Kansas City after Kelce's game on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals where the Chiefs won 25-17 eliminating the Bengals from the AFC playoffs. According to a video posted on social media, the two celebrated and shared a sweet kiss at midnight.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate The Holiday Season Together

While New Year's wraps up the holiday season, the two have been having a fun time celebrating their firsts holidays as a couple. The two spent Thanksgiving apart as Swift was in Brazil during her Eras Tour and Kelce was in Kansas City. However, they made up for their time a part during Christmas when Swift was in the suite with she and Kelce's family for the holiday. The Chiefs ended up not being victorious on Christmas losing to the Los Angeles Raiders by 6 in a final score of 20-14.

It wasn't all bad for Kelce though because he was given a thoughtful gift by the singer's brother, Austin Swift. Austin was full committed to the holiday as he dressed as Santa from head-to-toe as he paraded around the Chiefs suite on Christmas. Kylie Kelce, Travis' sister-and-law, and his brother Jason Kelce's wife, was a guest star on the New Heights podcast where she admired Austin's Christmas cheer.

“That was a full commit, and I respect that,” Kylie said.

“It was a full commit,” Travis responded. “And he killed it.”

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” the NFL player added.

Austin gifted Travis a VHS of Little Giants, a football film about two brothers who play for opposing teams. The film was released in 1994. The film sort of mirrors Travis' reality as his older brother Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Midnights singer has been several of Travis' games over the season and she spoke about her relationship with the tight endfor the first time when she was dubbed TIME's Person of the Year.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”