Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen out and about in New York City after their cameos on SNL, thanks to photos from Page Six.

The photos show the pop superstar and two-time Super Bowl champion holding hands before their surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live. Kelce was in a sketch parodying the NFL going crazy over the couple, and Swift introduced Ice Spice's second song.

After attending her“Era” tour concert film premiere in LA, she headed to Kansas City the following day to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs as they played against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce's dad, Big Ed, went viral when he was caught speaking with the pop icon during the game. This prompted Swifties on social media speculating on what the conversation was about.

This was the first instance the Kelce patriarch was seen with Swift. Previously it had been his wife, Donna Kelce, who watched the games in the suite with Swift.

The new lovebirds were previously seen celebrating the tight end's birthday after Swift was absent from Kelce's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Her reason for skipping the game? Oh, just the surprise movie premiere of her record-breaking “Eras” tour.

While the romance has been heavily chronicled by the media, the NFL has, too. So much so, that die-hard football fans started to complain about how much they had been Taylor Swift instead of Travis Kelce during the games.

In response, the NFL doubled down and said that they see this as a “pop culture moment.” The organization added that this phenomenon is “an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”