Travis Kelce's dad has mostly stayed out of the spotlight while both of his sons and their mother continue making bigger and bigger waves in the cross-cultural zeitgeist. But even the father Kelce's obvious preference to stay out of the public eye couldn't withstand the tsunami of media attention that comes with his younger son dating pop mogul Taylor Swift.

Cameras caught the Kelce patriarch and Swift engaging in casual conversation from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday. While the interaction seemed totally innocuous at first glance, that certainly didn't stop Swifties and social media detectives alike from deducing what either Swift or Kelce was thinking during parent-partner small talk.

it’s wild that whether you’re a rando or the most famous person on the planet none of us are exempt from the super fake “wowwwwww” when our boyfriends dad tells us something boring pic.twitter.com/svGCgawe1V — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) October 13, 2023

Dude yes I thought the same thing hahah https://t.co/PltSVPBUHc — Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) October 13, 2023

Travis' father and his apparent girlfriend deserve the peace of exchanging obligated, awkward pleasantries with one another in privacy. It's not exactly shocking their chat looks so strikingly familiar to the general public. Who hasn't been on either end of a similar conversation with an immediate relative's love interest or a new partner's parent or sibling?

Kelce's dad and Taylor Swift, it bears mentioning, would've had a lot discuss if they focused solely on what was transpiring on the field. Travis Kelce played his best game of the young season on Thursday, catching all nine of his targets for 124 yards despite suffering a sprained ankle in the Chiefs' win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. His awesome effort wasn't enough to give Kansas City's laboring offense a lasting jolt, though, as Patrick Mahomes and his young, unproven corps of wide receivers continue struggling to get on the same page.

Behind Kelce's performance and another stellar defensive outing, the Chiefs managed to beat the struggling Broncos 19-8 regardless. Kansas City is now 5-1, set to remain in first place in the AFC no matter what happens in the NFL world this weekend.