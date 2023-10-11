Swifties patiently waiting for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is about to get the time of their life during its premiere this October 11. This is after TMZ reports that L.A. mall, The Grove will close its doors for the entire day on Wednesday. Only for the world premiere of Taylor Swift's film concert.

This iconic Los Angeles mall will host the unveiling of the highly-anticipated film for 2,200 fortunate fans across its 14 AMC theaters. As for the surprise, it turns out Taylor's team extended invitations to some lucky attendees. They will receive specific instructions on when and where to arrive around on Wednesday for the Eras Tour film premiere.

Guests will make their way to the venue at 6 PM, with the movie scheduled to start at 7 PM. Security will be in full force as well, with the LAPD and L.A. Fire Department present. This is to ensure that only invited guests gain entry, as barricades were set up late Tuesday night.

While it remains uncertain whether Taylor Swift will attend the premiere, the meticulous planning and secrecy suggest the likelihood of her making an appearance. Plus, this won't be Swift's first premiere appearance either as she attended All Too Well‘s short film in 2021.

Now, the Grove's owner, Rick Caruso, and his company will be compensating the small businesses affected by the shutdown.

At present, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film has already proven to be a massive success. It now surpasses $100 million in global presale tickets. Some might say it could hit $200-250 million in its first week. Regardless, Wednesday's premiere promises to be an unforgettable night for Swifties and moviegoers alike.