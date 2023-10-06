Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be dominating headlines amid their budding romance, but Kelce's mom Donna Kelce is emerging as a star in her own right. Donna, who started to garner national attention when both her sons played each other in the Super Bowl last February, is continuing with more interviews and appearances as her son Travis continues seeing the 12x Grammy winning artist.

Donna was notably seen getting to meet Swift when the singer/songwriter shared a press box with her at the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Bears. Since that, the NFL and media world have erupted with articles, headlines and press covering the couple.

During an appearance on the “Got it From My Momma” podcast, Donna shared her opinion on the amount of coverage and noise surrounding Kelce and Swift. While brothers Jason and Travis think the attention from the NFL is too much, Donna said, “Why wouldn’t they capitalize on it?. It's like they’re laughing all the way to the bank. … So I don’t think it’s too much.”

“I can tell you this, that they’ve [the NFL] told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could've paid a million dollars to a PR firm,” via Maddie Ellis of Today.

Donna Kelce previously spoke on Travis Kelce seeing Taylor Swift when she said on “The Today Show” that meeting Swift was “okay.” Donna also clarified that it's still early and she doesn't want to say too much about the duo.